Two men injured in Chesterfield stabbing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for a suspect who stabbed two men along Marbleridge Court, which is not far from Reams Road Elementary School, on Wednesday night.

Over one dozen police cars lined Marbleridge Street following a report of a stabbing around 10:30 p.m.

Two men were stabbed on Marbleridge Court late Wednesday night. (WWBT)

When officers got to the scene, they found two men with stab wounds fighting for their lives.

The police department said those two men were taken to area hospitals for treatment. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the Chesterfield County Police Department told NBC12 one of the victims was doing better, but the other still has life-threatening injuries.

Several police cruisers were parked along Marbleridge Court on Thursday morning for the investigation. NBC12 spotted officers knocking on doors around the neighborhood and forensic teams searching for evidence in front of the home.

Forensic teams from Chesterfield combed for evidence by a home along Marbleridge Court on Thursday morning. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Don Cosgrove lives a couple of doors down from where the crime scene unfolded and was shocked to hear what unfolded.

“We were just, you know, shocked and very, very concerned for the individuals who were involved,” he said. “It’s scary. It’s very, you know, very unnerving.”

Cosgrove has lived in the neighborhood for more than three decades.

“It’s always been just a quiet little neighborhood,” Cosgrove said.

Cosgrove was home when the stabbing unfolded, but didn’t hear or see anything until police started arriving to the scene.

“When I looked out, I saw, I think it was two police cars both parked kind of right in front of my house and I thought well that’s kind of odd. They were getting out of their car and they were running up the street,” Cosgrove said. “We just had a feeling that it was something, something bad.”

The Chesterfield County Police Department is still investigating whether or not the suspect knew his victims.

As police continue to search for the suspect, Cosgrove said he is going to be more aware of his surroundings.

“We bought this Ring camera a couple of years ago just for a little bit more peace of mind to be able to see people coming and going in our yard,” he said. “It just kind of adds a little more uncertainty to the neighborhood.”

Police say the suspect may be a bald, black man with a thin mustache who was wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt. Police are investigating whether or not the suspect knew the victims.

If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

