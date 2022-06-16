Healthcare Pros
Two men fighting for their lives after stabbing in Chesterfield

Police are still searching for the suspect
Two men were stabbed on Marbleridge Court late Wednesday night.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are fighting for their lives after they were stabbed in Chesterfield late Wednesday night.

Officers found both victims in the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court around 10:30 p.m., not far from Reams Road Elementary School. The two men were taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect may be a bald, black man with a thin mustache who was wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt.

If you have any information that could help police investigate, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

