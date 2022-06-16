Two men fighting for their lives after stabbing in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are fighting for their lives after they were stabbed in Chesterfield late Wednesday night.

Officers found both victims in the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court around 10:30 p.m., not far from Reams Road Elementary School. The two men were taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect may be a bald, black man with a thin mustache who was wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt.

If you have any information that could help police investigate, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

