TSA looking to hire security officers for Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration will have a recruitment table at the Mechanicsville Public Library to discuss the hiring process for security workers.

The table will be staffed from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

There are full-time and part-time openings, with salaries starting at $17.55 per hour. There will be pay increase opportunities after six months.

“TSA is currently offering a $1,000 hiring bonus to individuals who become TSA officers at Richmond. New hires will receive $500 upon starting and another $500 at their one-year anniversary,” a release said.

Those interested do not need prior experience as all new hires get extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. New hires are paid while training.

