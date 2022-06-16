Healthcare Pros
TSA looking to hire security officers for Richmond International Airport

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration will have a recruitment table at the Mechanicsville Public Library to discuss the hiring process for security workers.

The table will be staffed from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

There are full-time and part-time openings, with salaries starting at $17.55 per hour. There will be pay increase opportunities after six months.

“TSA is currently offering a $1,000 hiring bonus to individuals who become TSA officers at Richmond. New hires will receive $500 upon starting and another $500 at their one-year anniversary,” a release said.

Those interested do not need prior experience as all new hires get extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. New hires are paid while training.

To learn more about open positions, click here.

