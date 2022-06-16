Healthcare Pros
Thursday Forecast: A few morning showers, then storms possible toward evening

HOT and breezy on Friday followed by a gorgeous weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some scattered showers today and an evening storm with much of the day staying dry.

Thursday: A few scattered showers and storms during the morning, then partly sunny or mostly sunny. Warm and humid afternoon with an isolated storm possible into the evening. Highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid and breezy with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day/Juneteenth Weekend looking great with lower humidity!

Saturday: Mostly sunny and not as hot with lower humidity. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in upper 50s, highs near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

