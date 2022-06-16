Healthcare Pros
Something in the Water Music Festival to get underway in DC this weekend

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WWBT) - Pharrell’s Something in the Water Music Festival will get underway this weekend in its new home in Washington DC.

There are some things to know if you plan on heading to the festival this weekend.

“We’re encouraging people the best way to experience this is to actually stay here, almost like camp Something in the Water. Really, have some fun with your friends by not worrying about how you’re going to commute in to see it, but actually that you’re there close by in a hotel,” an organizer told NBC Washington.

The closest Metro station is off on L’Enfant Plaza.

The lineup includes Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, 21 Savage, Dave Matthews Band, Chloe and Halle, Usher and more.

According to NBC Washington, organizers are also planning a church service at West Potomac Park by the Martin Luther King Memorial.

