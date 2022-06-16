Healthcare Pros
Report details Chesterfield firefighter recruit’s cause of death

Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a 26-year-old resident of Richmond.(Tyvaughn Eldridge)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A report details the cause of death of a Chesterfield firefighter recruit who died during training.

The medical examiner determined that Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge died of complications related to hyperthermia, which is when the body overheats.

Eldridge collapsed 16 minutes into a two-mile run on his first day of training on July 1, 2021. He was taken to the hospital and died two days later on July 3.

He is the fifth line of duty death and the first death to happen during recruit training.

