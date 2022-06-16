Report details Chesterfield firefighter recruit’s cause of death

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A report details the cause of death of a Chesterfield firefighter recruit who died during training.

The medical examiner determined that Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge died of complications related to hyperthermia, which is when the body overheats.

Eldridge collapsed 16 minutes into a two-mile run on his first day of training on July 1, 2021. He was taken to the hospital and died two days later on July 3.

He is the fifth line of duty death and the first death to happen during recruit training.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.