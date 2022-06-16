Healthcare Pros
News to Know for June 16: Gas tax holiday; Chesterfield stabbing; Storm chance

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seeking to suspend the state tax on gasoline for three months.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seeking to suspend the state tax on gasoline for three months.(WFIE)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Thursday:

Youngkin Asks for Gas Tax Holiday

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seeking several dozen changes to the budget legislation lawmakers sent him earlier this month, including an amendment that would suspend the state tax on gasoline for three months.

The divided General Assembly will consider the governor’s proposals when they convene Friday.

2 Hurt in Chesterfield Stabbing

Two men are fighting for their lives after they were stabbed in Chesterfield late Wednesday night.

Officers found both victims in the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court around 10:30 p.m., not far from Reams Road Elementary School. The two men were taken to the hospital.

Isolated Evening Storms Possible

There will be a few scattered showers and storms during the morning, then partly sunny or mostly sunny. It will be warm and humid Thursday afternoon with an isolated storm possible into the evening.

Something In the Water Festival

The Something in the Water returns to a new location this weekend.
The Something in the Water returns to a new location this weekend.(Something in the Water)

Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Music Festival will get underway this weekend in its new home in Washington, DC.

The lineup includes Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, 21 Savage, Dave Matthews Band, Chloe and Halle, Usher and more.

Chemical Incident at Chesterfield Pool

Multiple people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning after a chemical incident at a Chesterfield pool.

Four children and one adult were transported by ambulance, according to Chesterfield Fire Lt. Kenny Mitchell. Eleven people were taken to the hospital by their parents.

As a precaution, officials evaluated 25-35 people at the scene.

Final Thought

“I am overly ambitious, because I realize it can be done.” - Pharrell Williams

