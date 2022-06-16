Healthcare Pros
Man charged in assault that left victim fighting for life

A man has been charged in connection to an assault that left a man fighting for life.
A man has been charged in connection to an assault that left a man fighting for life.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged in connection to an assault that left a man fighting for life.

Petersburg police said they were called to the 20 block of South Jones Street on June 15 shortly before 2 p.m.

The police chief said the victim was assaulted with a wooden board at a home under renovation.

The victim was flown to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The chief said the victim is stable but still in critical condition.

Austin Cain was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

