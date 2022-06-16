Man charged in assault that left victim fighting for life

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged in connection to an assault that left a man fighting for life.

Petersburg police said they were called to the 20 block of South Jones Street on June 15 shortly before 2 p.m.

The police chief said the victim was assaulted with a wooden board at a home under renovation.

The victim was flown to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The chief said the victim is stable but still in critical condition.

Austin Cain was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.