Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man charged after stealing more than 50 kegs from bars, restaurants, police say

John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.
John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested for stealing dozens of kegs from bars and restaurants in Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras in January stealing kegs from multiple restaurants. In total, he stole more than 50 kegs worth thousands of dollars, police said.

After receiving tips from the public, the suspect was identified as John Griffith. On Tuesday, officers arrested Griffith and charged him with three counts of grand larceny.

Griffith bonded out of jail a few hours after his arrest, according to jail records. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several children were sent to the hospital after the incident on June 15, 2022.
Multiple people taken to hospital after chemical incident at Chesterfield pool
A giant Lego figure was on display before Gov. Glenn Youngkin's announcement.
LEGO investing $1 billion in Chesterfield plant, bringing 1,760 jobs
The new LED signs are located between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route 3).
Variable speed limits to begin on 15 miles of I-95
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Chesterfield Police is investigating a stabbing along Marbleridge Court near Reams Road.
‘It’s scary’: Chesterfield Police looking for suspect who stabbed two men inside Marbleridge Court home

Latest News

It has been almost a year since Cynthia Williams Bey lost her husband in a boating accident....
‘I didn’t want my husband’s death to be in vain’: Henrico mom, business owner shares story after losing husband in boating accident
Gary Becker, 63, was arrested and charged for threatening a violent act.
Dialysis patient threatened to shoot hospital staff over meal he was given, police say
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection focused the hearing on Trump’s...
Jan. 6 committee explores Trump pressure on Pence
A man has been charged in connection to an assault that left a man fighting for life.
Man charged in assault that left victim fighting for life