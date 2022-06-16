Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms Friday late afternoon & evening

By Megan Wise
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of a few strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of central VA in the *slight risk* category which is a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.

A few strong to severe storms possible during the late afternoon and evening
A few strong to severe storms possible during the late afternoon and evening(SPC)

Our main concern with any storms that do develop are going to be damaging wind gusts and hail.

Timing for these storms will be during the late afternoon and early evening which will impact the evening commute and any early outdoor dinner plans.

Here is a look at what it could like at 5 p.m.:

Damaging wind and hail will be the main concerns
Damaging wind and hail will be the main concerns(NBC12)

It is also going to be a very hot, humid and breezy day overall. Forecast highs are in the mid 90′s and heat indices will easily be in the triple for some neighborhoods. Stay cool and hydrated!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

