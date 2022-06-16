Doctors issue warnings following chemical exposure at Chesterfield pool

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents are on high alert after a chemical exposure at a Chesterfield pool sent 16 children and adults to the hospital.

Those hospitalized complained of nausea, cough and shortness of breath after being at the Harpers Mill community pool. All were discharged Thursday, but the frightening situation could’ve been worse.

“With larger exposures you can actually get some damage to your lungs - to your airways and your lungs. And in some cases you can develop fluid in your lungs,” Dr. Ruddy Rose, the director at the Virginia Poison Center said.

He tells NBC12 that those reported symptoms are identical to that of chlorine exposure.

“Certainly a lot of people complained of feeling and seeing a green colored type gas, which is consistent with chlorine,” Rose said.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS are still working to figure out what went wrong that morning. Firefighters mentioned chemical exposures happen often at pools at home.

An employee with Swim Metro who treats the pool at Harpers Mill said they used sodium hypochlorite and an acid for PH control, which are typical chemicals used to sanitize pools.

“Each one by themselves are relatively safe, but combinations can be made either intentionally or accidentally. Most often accidently,” David Brokamp, the owner of PoolWorks VA said.

He treats hundreds of private pools across Virginia and said chemical exposures can be prevented through weekly testing and careful handling of the chemicals.

“Also spend money on good chemicals. I feel that chemicals purchased from swimming pool supply houses are much stronger than stuff purchased at box stores,” Brokamp said.

Before diving into a community pool, Dr. Rose recommends asking questions.

“Find out who the pool manager is. Find out if they’ve treated the pool recently. If they plan to treat the pool. Has the water been tested today?,” Dr. Rose said.

If you happen to find yourself in this situation, he also recommends rinsing your face and body off and calling 911 or the Virginia Poison Center at 804-828-9123.

