Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Another man pleads guilty in connection to Adam Oakes death

Family and friends set up a memorial outside the West Clay Street home where Adam Oakes was...
Family and friends set up a memorial outside the West Clay Street home where Adam Oakes was found dead one year ago.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another man charged in connection to the hazing death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Colin Tran pleaded guilty to unlawful hazing of student and selling alcohol to an unauthorized person.

He has another court appearance scheduled for June of next year.

Oakes died of alcohol poisoning while pledging the Delta Chi fraternity in February of last year.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Several children were sent to the hospital after the incident on June 15, 2022.
Multiple people taken to hospital after chemical incident at Chesterfield pool
A giant Lego figure was on display before Gov. Glenn Youngkin's announcement.
LEGO investing $1 billion in Chesterfield plant, bringing 1,760 jobs
The new LED signs are located between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route 3).
Variable speed limits to begin on 15 miles of I-95
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Chesterfield Police is investigating a stabbing along Marbleridge Court near Reams Road.
‘It’s scary’: Chesterfield Police looking for suspect who stabbed two men inside Marbleridge Court home

Latest News

Doctors urge pool safety following chemical exposure at Chesterfield pool
Doctors issue warnings following chemical exposure at Chesterfield pool
How to spot chemical exposure at pools
How to spot chemical exposure at pools
‘It’s scary’: Chesterfield Police looking for suspect who stabbed two men inside Marbleridge...
‘It’s scary’: Chesterfield Police looking for suspect who stabbed two men inside Marbleridge Court home
Budget amendment could limit Medicaid-funded abortions
Budget amendment could limit Medicaid-funded abortions