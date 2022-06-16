Another man pleads guilty in connection to Adam Oakes death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another man charged in connection to the hazing death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Colin Tran pleaded guilty to unlawful hazing of student and selling alcohol to an unauthorized person.

He has another court appearance scheduled for June of next year.

Oakes died of alcohol poisoning while pledging the Delta Chi fraternity in February of last year.

