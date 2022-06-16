Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Anicira offering $5,000 cash reward after dog shot by bow and arrow

Keeley underwent emergency surgery at Anicira Veterinary Center. While she experienced...
Keeley underwent emergency surgery at Anicira Veterinary Center. While she experienced significant pain and heavy bleeding due to her injury, she is currently in stable condition.(Anicira Veterinary Center)
By WHSV Newsroom and Cayley Urenko
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Anicira Veterinary Center is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for critically injuring a dog with a bow and arrow.

On Thursday, June 16, a 5-year-old black and white Pitbull named Keeley was shot through the back with an arrow near her home on Koontz Corner Road in Rockingham County. Her owner said it happened around 8 a.m.

The arrow passed through her back, shattering a vertebra, but just missing her heart and spine by inches.

“That little process that’s broken is not a working part of the vertebrae, so it’s not going to hinder her ability to move. It could have potentially caused a bit of nerve damage,” Candice Whetzel, a veterinary technician at Anicria Veterinary Center, said.

Keeley underwent emergency surgery at Anicira Veterinary Center. While the shelter says she experienced significant pain and heavy bleeding due to her injury, she is currently in stable condition.

“We’ve seen animals with worse wounds, but they have been inflicted by other animals,” Whetzel said. “This is the first time since I’ve been at Anicira for 3.5 years that I’ve seen a wound that’s been inflicted on an animal by a human.”

Even through the chaos, Whetzel said Keeley’s tail kept waging.

Studies have shown a direct link between cruelty to animals and violence towards humans. Abuse of animals is linked to child abuse, domestic abuse, elder abuse, and other violent behaviors.

Anicira says this connection, often referred to as “The Link,” makes it vitally important that cruelty towards animals is taken seriously by the Rockingham County community.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office at (540) 564-3800.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several children were sent to the hospital after the incident on June 15, 2022.
Multiple people taken to hospital after chemical incident at Chesterfield pool
A giant Lego figure was on display before Gov. Glenn Youngkin's announcement.
LEGO investing $1 billion in Chesterfield plant, bringing 1,760 jobs
The new LED signs are located between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route 3).
Variable speed limits to begin on 15 miles of I-95
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Chesterfield Police is investigating a stabbing along Marbleridge Court near Reams Road.
‘It’s scary’: Chesterfield Police looking for suspect who stabbed two men inside Marbleridge Court home

Latest News

It has been almost a year since Cynthia Williams Bey lost her husband in a boating accident....
‘I didn’t want my husband’s death to be in vain’: Henrico mom, business owner shares story after losing husband in boating accident
Doctors urge pool safety following chemical exposure at Chesterfield pool
Doctors issue warnings following chemical exposure at Chesterfield pool
The amendment, dubbed Virginia’s Hyde Amendment, would prohibit tax dollars from covering...
Budget amendment could limit Medicaid-funded abortions
Family and friends set up a memorial outside the West Clay Street home where Adam Oakes was...
Another man pleads guilty in connection to Adam Oakes death
How to spot chemical exposure at pools
How to spot chemical exposure at pools