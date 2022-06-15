Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Hot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HOT and mainly humid weather continues through Friday

Wednesday: Patchy morning fog, then Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon and evening storm possible, well west of I-95. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with a few storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot, humid and breezy with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day/Juneteenth Weekend looking great with lower humidity!

Saturday: Mostly sunny and not as hot with lower humidity. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in upper 50s, highs in the low 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s.

