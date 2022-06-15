Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Hot

Isolated storms possible toward the Blue ridge Mountains
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HOT and mainly humid weather continues through Friday

Wednesday: Patchy morning fog, then Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon and evening storm possible, well west of I-95. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with a few storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot, humid and breezy with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day/Juneteenth Weekend looking great with lower humidity!

Saturday: Mostly sunny and not as hot with lower humidity. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in upper 50s, highs in the low 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
Richmond police identify man killed in Powhite Parkway Bridge incident
Henrico Police said the crash closed East Richmond Road between Dabbs House Road and Nine Mile...
Deadly crash shuts down road in Henrico
Police stopped 492 vehicles and issued 562 tickets for traffic-related offenses between June 6...
Chesterfield police issue over 560 tickets in Hull Street Road operation
Damaging wind possible Tuesday morning with a line of strong to severe storms likely to move in...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms with lightning/wind possible

Latest News

Forecast: Hot and humid with a few storms the rest of the week!
Forecast: Hot and humid with a few storms the rest of the week!
Forecast: Hot and humid with a few storms the rest of the week!
Damaging wind possible Tuesday morning with a line of strong to severe storms likely to move in...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms with lightning/wind possible
Tuesday Forecast: Excessive humidity with showers and storms possible
Tuesday Forecast: Excessive humidity with storms possible