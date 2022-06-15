Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Variable speed limits to begin on 15 miles of I-95

The new LED signs are located between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route 3).
The new LED signs are located between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route 3).(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says variable speed limits will begin on June 16 on a 15-mile stretch of northbound I-95 in Caroline and Spotsylvania counties and in the City of Fredericksburg.

The new LED signs are located between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route 3).

“The variable speed limit signs are located every half-mile to one mile in the project corridor, with a total of 48 speed limit signs, installed in pairs,” VDOT said in a news release.

The signs will initially display a maximum speed limit of 65-70 mph. Then on June 22, VDOT says, “the system will be fully activated to display variable speed limits between 35 mph and 70 mph.”

VDOT says the signs will change based on real-time conditions.

“Gradually slowing traffic as it approaches congestion will help to reduce the risk of crashes, and stop-and-go backups,” VDOT said.

VDOT says signs will be posted ahead of mile marker 115 to notify drivers that they’re entering a variable speed limit corridor.

As part of the project, six new traffic cameras will be installed in the area to help VDOT monitor the area.

VDOT also uses variable speed limits on Interstate 77 in southwest Virginia as well as on the approaches and in the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and on the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

Visit the I-95 Northbound Variable Speed Limit project page to learn more about the system.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
Richmond police identify man killed in Powhite Parkway Bridge incident
Henrico Police said the crash closed East Richmond Road between Dabbs House Road and Nine Mile...
Deadly crash shuts down road in Henrico
Police stopped 492 vehicles and issued 562 tickets for traffic-related offenses between June 6...
Chesterfield police issue over 560 tickets in Hull Street Road operation
Damaging wind possible Tuesday morning with a line of strong to severe storms likely to move in...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms with lightning/wind possible

Latest News

Prosecutors say the woman and her co-conspirators filed fraudulent claims with the VEC on...
Virginia woman sentenced in pandemic benefits fraud scheme
"Dirty Dancing" was released 35 years ago.
‘Dirty Dancing’ concert coming to Richmond
A giant Lego figure was on display before Gov. Glenn Youngkin's announcement.
LEGO investing $1 billion in Chesterfield plant, bringing 1,760 jobs
Youngkin announces LEGO is coming to Chesterfield
Gov. Youngkin's LEGO announcement