Variable speed limits to begin on 15 miles of I-95

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says variable speed limits will begin on June 16 on a 15-mile stretch of northbound I-95 in Caroline and Spotsylvania counties and in the City of Fredericksburg.

The new LED signs are located between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route 3).

“The variable speed limit signs are located every half-mile to one mile in the project corridor, with a total of 48 speed limit signs, installed in pairs,” VDOT said in a news release.

The signs will initially display a maximum speed limit of 65-70 mph. Then on June 22, VDOT says, “the system will be fully activated to display variable speed limits between 35 mph and 70 mph.”

VDOT says the signs will change based on real-time conditions.

“Gradually slowing traffic as it approaches congestion will help to reduce the risk of crashes, and stop-and-go backups,” VDOT said.

VDOT says signs will be posted ahead of mile marker 115 to notify drivers that they’re entering a variable speed limit corridor.

As part of the project, six new traffic cameras will be installed in the area to help VDOT monitor the area.

VDOT also uses variable speed limits on Interstate 77 in southwest Virginia as well as on the approaches and in the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and on the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

Visit the I-95 Northbound Variable Speed Limit project page to learn more about the system.

