Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Teen among 4 killed in Florida murder-suicide

A 15-year-old is among 4 dead in a Florida murder-suicide. (Credit: WKMG via CNN Newsource)
By WKMG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (WKMG) - Four people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Florida on Tuesday and among the dead is a 15-year-old boy who called 911 saying he had been shot.

Casselberry Chief of Police Larry Krantz says his officers were first called to the teen’s apartment in the Carrington Park Community last Thursday, just five days before a man killed his wife, mother-in-law and stepson.

“We don’t see a history of violence involving these individuals. So, through the investigative efforts thus far, we’re trying to determine why? What led to this particular incident occurring?” Krantz said.

Brittany Young lives in a unit nearby.

“It was just a whole bunch of police cars coming nonstop. They had their guns drawn and they were banging down the door. I mean, it was just like something out of a movie,” Young said.

Another neighbor says she heard the gunshots and the community is heartbroken after learning about the tragedy.

“It is disturbing. My heart goes out to the families,” neighbor David McIntosh said.

While police say there was no history of violence between the victims and suspect, they were told about two unreported incidents of possible domestic violence by witnesses.

Copyright 2022 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
Richmond police identify man killed in Powhite Parkway Bridge incident
Henrico Police said the crash closed East Richmond Road between Dabbs House Road and Nine Mile...
Deadly crash shuts down road in Henrico
Police stopped 492 vehicles and issued 562 tickets for traffic-related offenses between June 6...
Chesterfield police issue over 560 tickets in Hull Street Road operation
Damaging wind possible Tuesday morning with a line of strong to severe storms likely to move in...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms with lightning/wind possible

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Youngkin makes economic announcement for Chesterfield
Gov. Glenn Youngkin will make an economic announcement for Chesterfield County on Wednesday,...
WATCH: Youngkin makes economic announcement for Chesterfield
FILE 0 Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Biggest rate hike in years expected as Fed tackles inflation
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO to share vaccines to stop monkeypox amid inequity fears