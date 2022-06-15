Multiple people taken to hospital after chemical incident at Chesterfield pool

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning after a chemical incident at a Chesterfield pool.

Four children and one adult were transported by ambulance, according to Chesterfield Fire Lt. Kenny Mitchell. Eleven people were taken to the hospital by their parents. About 25-30 people were evaluated on the scene.

The incident happened on Pullman Lane, which is in the Harpers Mill neighborhood off Otterdale Road, before noon.

There’s currently no information on the condition of those taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

