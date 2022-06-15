Healthcare Pros
Multiple people taken to hospital after chemical incident at Chesterfield pool

Several children were sent to the hospital after the incident on June 15, 2022.
Several children were sent to the hospital after the incident on June 15, 2022.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning after a chemical incident at a Chesterfield pool.

Four children and one adult were transported by ambulance, according to Chesterfield Fire Lt. Kenny Mitchell. Eleven people were taken to the hospital by their parents. About 25-30 people were evaluated on the scene.

The incident happened on Pullman Lane, which is in the Harpers Mill neighborhood off Otterdale Road, before noon.

There’s currently no information on the condition of those taken to the hospital.

Multiple EMS crews were called to the scene on Wednesday morning.
Multiple EMS crews were called to the scene on Wednesday morning.(WWBT)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

