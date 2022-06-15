Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

High gas and food prices push consumers to cut spending elsewhere

The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores is alarming for the U.S. economy.
The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores is alarming for the U.S. economy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The high cost of gas and food is forcing many Americans to cut spending on other items, and it suggests a slowdown in the economy’s main driving force.

The monthly government reading on retail sales showed a drop of .3% in May compared to April.

Gas station spending rose 4% in May compared with the month before and was up more than 43% from a year ago.

Meanwhile, spending at grocery stores – where prices are also higher – rose 1.2% compared with April and was up nearly 9% from a year ago.

A strong job market and rising wages have kept consumer spending at a strong pace in recent months.

The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores, however, is alarming for the U.S. economy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
Richmond police identify man killed in Powhite Parkway Bridge incident
Henrico Police said the crash closed East Richmond Road between Dabbs House Road and Nine Mile...
Deadly crash shuts down road in Henrico
Police stopped 492 vehicles and issued 562 tickets for traffic-related offenses between June 6...
Chesterfield police issue over 560 tickets in Hull Street Road operation
Amber Alert canceled.
AMBER Alert canceled after 3-year-old found safe

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a White House COVID-19 adviser, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, freed from court oversight after decades
Richmond Police are now sounding the alarm and saying the stats show it’s 42% higher than...
Richmond car thefts up 42% city-wide, up 218% downtown
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19