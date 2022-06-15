Here are tips on how to keep kids safe during hot temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to rise, there are precautions parents can take to make sure their children stay safe.

In this heat, health experts want to remind you kids are not able to cool off as quickly as adults can. So, hydration is key.

Experts at Carilion Children’s recommend having kids drink water twenty minutes before they go outside and rehydrate every twenty minutes. Sunscreen should also be applied twenty minutes before going outside and be re-applied at least every two hours.

Parents should keep an eye on children’s body temperatures. High body temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and severe cases can even lead to death. Carillion Children’s Jill Lucas Drakeford says there are signs to look for.

“You know signs like dizziness, being nauseous, heat cramps, anything like that,” explained Drakeford. “We need to make sure we get them to stop doing whatever activity they’re doing. Get them in the shade, get them in a cool spot, get a fan on them. We don’t want them to go any further than that because it’d be really dangerous.”

If the child faints, call 9-1-1 immediately. It is crucial to never leave children inside cars and keeping them locked so children don’t lock themselves inside.

