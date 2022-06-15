Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Former CPD chief suing the city, officials for $10M

Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney filed a $10 million federal lawsuit Wednesday, June 15, against the city and 10 individuals.

“Why Chip Boyles, the defendants, and other city officials worked so diligently to terminate my contract without cause and to halt the work of dismantling institutional racism and supremacy within CPD,” Brackney said during a press conference in front of the federal courthouse.

In the 73 page lawsuit, Brackney alleges race, color, and gender discrimination from the city and high ranking officials in city government.

“Make no mistake, when Chip Boyles terminated me on September 1, 2021 without cause he had a plan,” Brackney said.

The defendants named in the lawsuit include former City Manger Chip Boyles, city attorney Lisa Robertson, former City Councilor Heather Hill, Mayor Lloyd Snook, City Councilor Sena Magill, former Police Civilian Review Board Chair Bellamy Brown, Assistant Police Chief Latroy “Tito” Durrette, former Assistant Police Chief James Mooney, Police Benevolent Association of the Central Virginia Chapter Michael Wells, and former Communications Director and FOIA officer Brian Wheeler.

Brackney’s attorney, Charles Tucker, says his client’s method to conduct internal investigations into CPD officers when she was chief is one reason Brackney was fired.

“During this investigation, Dr. Brackney came across text messages and videos made on department phones by several of her officers and what she saw on those phones was far beyond acceptable conduct for law enforcement officers. What she saw was racist and violent, and deeply unprofessional video,” Tucker said.

NBC29 reached out to many of the defendants in this lawsuit and none of wanted to be interviewed about the lawsuit at this time.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Chesterfield Police is investigating a stabbing along Marbleridge Court near Reams Road.
‘It’s scary’: Chesterfield Police looking for suspect who stabbed two men inside Marbleridge Court home
The new LED signs are located between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route 3).
Variable speed limits to begin on 15 miles of I-95
Several children were sent to the hospital after the incident on June 15, 2022.
Multiple people taken to hospital after chemical incident at Chesterfield pool
A vehicle fire shut down lanes of northbound I-95 on June 16, 2022.
Vehicle fire causes major backup on I-95N

Latest News

A man has been charged in connection to an assault that left a man fighting for life.
Man charged in assault that left victim fighting for life
Powhatan’s Parker Sloan Gatorade’s Virginia Player of the Year for boy’s soccer.
Powhatan soccer player wins Gatorade’s Virginia Player of the Year
It has been almost a year since Cynthia Williams Bey lost her husband in a boating accident....
‘I didn’t want my husband’s death to be in vain’: Henrico mom, business owner shares story after losing husband in boating accident
Doctors urge pool safety following chemical exposure at Chesterfield pool
Doctors issue warnings following chemical exposure at Chesterfield pool
The amendment, dubbed Virginia’s Hyde Amendment, would prohibit tax dollars from covering...
Budget amendment could limit Medicaid-funded abortions