‘Dirty Dancing’ concert coming to Richmond

"Dirty Dancing" was released 35 years ago.
"Dirty Dancing" was released 35 years ago.(Lionsgate)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready to relive the timeless love story of “Baby” and “Johnny.”

Dirty Dancing in Concert” is celebrating the film’s 35th anniversary and will be making a stop in Richmond on Dec. 1.

“Audiences attending ‘Dirty Dancing in Concert’ will experience the hit film in a unique and unforgettable way. A complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play as a band and singers perform the songs live, in sync with the film,” according to a press release. “Stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to your favorite Dirty Dancing songs.”

“Dirty Dancing,” which was filmed in southwest Virginia, starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray. It grossed more than $213 million worldwide.

Tickets for “Dirty Dancing in Concert” go on sale on June 24. Click/tap here for more tour dates and information. There’s currently no information on where the concert in Richmond will be held.

