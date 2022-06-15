Healthcare Pros
Deputies search for man in connection to assault, battery

Anyone with information is asked to call the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office at (804) 598-5656.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Deputies are searching for a man in connection to an assault and battery in Powhatan County.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said the assault happened in the area of New Hope Road on June 12.

Investigators have interviewed multiple people and have eliminated them from being responsible.

The suspect may be wearing a white tank top and/or flannel shirt and blue jeans. Officials said he might also be on foot in the area of Red Lane Road and Mountain View.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.

