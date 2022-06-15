D.C. woman’s death ruled homicide, ‘shopping cart killer’ person of interest

Healthcare Pros
According to D.C. police, Robinson was always a person of interest in this case.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WHSV) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in the 200 block of F Street, Northeast. Police confirm Anthony Robinson, the “shopping cart killer”, is a person of interest.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female, unconscious and unresponsive, inside of a shopping cart.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered one of the victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Sonya Champ, of Northwest, D.C.

The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for an autopsy. As a result, the manner of death was ruled a homicide on May 11, 2022. The cause of death is undetermined, as were the deaths of Tonita Smith of Charlottesville and Elizabeth Redmon of Harrisonburg.

35-year-old Anthony Robinson, named the “shopping cart killer” by law enforcement, has been named a person of interest in this case.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

