D.C. woman’s death ruled homicide, ‘shopping cart killer’ person of interest

WASHINGTON (WHSV) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in the 200 block of F Street, Northeast. Police confirm Anthony Robinson, the “shopping cart killer”, is a person of interest.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female, unconscious and unresponsive, inside of a shopping cart.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered one of the victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Sonya Champ, of Northwest, D.C.

The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for an autopsy. As a result, the manner of death was ruled a homicide on May 11, 2022. The cause of death is undetermined, as were the deaths of Tonita Smith of Charlottesville and Elizabeth Redmon of Harrisonburg.

35-year-old Anthony Robinson, named the “shopping cart killer” by law enforcement, has been named a person of interest in this case.

