Chesterfield home avoids interior damage after garage fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A fire destroyed a two-story garage on Wednesday afternoon on River Road.

The fire did melt the siding of the home, but there was no interior damage, fire officials said.

Crews took about 40 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.

The incident closed a portion of River Road on Wednesday afternoon.

