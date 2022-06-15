Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield home avoids interior damage after garage fire

Crews took about 40 minutes to get the blaze under control
A portion of River Road was closed as crews battle the house fire in Chesterfield.
A portion of River Road was closed as crews battle the house fire in Chesterfield.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A fire destroyed a two-story garage on Wednesday afternoon on River Road.

The fire did melt the siding of the home, but there was no interior damage, fire officials said.

Crews took about 40 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.

The incident closed a portion of River Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
Richmond police identify man killed in Powhite Parkway Bridge incident
Henrico Police said the crash closed East Richmond Road between Dabbs House Road and Nine Mile...
Deadly crash shuts down road in Henrico
Police stopped 492 vehicles and issued 562 tickets for traffic-related offenses between June 6...
Chesterfield police issue over 560 tickets in Hull Street Road operation
Amber Alert canceled.
AMBER Alert canceled after 3-year-old found safe

Latest News

Several children were sent to the hospital after the incident on June 15, 2022.
Multiple people taken to hospital after chemical incident at Chesterfield pool
Prosecutors say the woman and her co-conspirators filed fraudulent claims with the VEC on...
Virginia woman sentenced in pandemic benefits fraud scheme
"Dirty Dancing" was released 35 years ago.
‘Dirty Dancing’ concert coming to Richmond
The new LED signs are located between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route 3).
Variable speed limits to begin on 15 miles of I-95