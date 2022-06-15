Healthcare Pros
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old Virginia girl

Anyone with information can call police.
Anyone with information can call police.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus, who police believe was abducted by Catherine Agnes Kraus.

Amelia was last seen on Tauxemont Road in Alexandria on June 14 just before 4:30 p.m.

Amelia was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights, and a pair of white and pink Under Armor shoes.

Police said Catherine is believed to be wearing a wig and has shaved her head.

VSP police Catherine is driving either a white 2019 Subaru Sedan, Virginia plate EGLSWGS, or a black 2010 Volkswagen SUV, Massachusetts plate WS5025.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County Police Department at 703-877-3877 or 3840.

