Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Woman dies after falling into river at Grand Canyon, officials say

According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the...
According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon.(National Park Service)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials with the National Park Service said a woman visiting the Grand Canyon has died after falling into a river.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center reports a passenger on a commercial river trip fell into the Colorado River on June 11 around 2 p.m. near Pipe Creek Beach.

Officials said commercial guides were able to reach her by boat and began CPR. However, 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was pronounced deceased by rescuers.

The NPS said Patel was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when a current caught her in the Colorado River. Patel hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was beginning a multi-day boating trip.

The park service is investigating the incident in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Officials reminded all visitors to Grand Canyon to ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in the shade during the heat of the day, and watching for signs of distress in traveling companions while dressing appropriately for the weather.

The NPS said it does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Damaging wind possible Tuesday morning with a line of strong to severe storms likely to move in...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms with lightning/wind possible
MGN
Man shot outside Henrico restaurant early Sunday morning
Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged after attempted abduction, assaulting officers
File
3 arrested in deadly stabbing in parking lot of Merchants Walk Shopping Center

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Biggest rate hike in years expected as Fed tackles inflation
Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
Richmond police identify man killed in Powhite Parkway Bridge incident
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Flooding pummels Yellowstone region, leaves many stranded