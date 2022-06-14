Healthcare Pros
Winners tour St. Jude Dream Home

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - It was an exciting day for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners as they finally got to visit their new house in Moseley on Tuesday.

Robert Post and his fiancée Victoria Belou were taken aback by all that’s included in the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house.

They were impressed by all the extra space, which they say is great for Victoria’s two young kids.

The couple has been renting a home in Hanover.

They’re hoping to move into their new house - one they now own - after their wedding this fall.

