Virginia ABC sells former warehouse to VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC recently sold its former central office and warehouse facilities to VCU.

The 20-acre site near The Diamond sold for $16 million. The deal closed on Friday, June 10, according to Virginia ABC.

ABC occupied the space at 2901 Hermitage Road from 1971 to 2021. It was ABC’s third headquarters in its 88-year history.

ABC completed a new, larger headquarters and distribution center in Hanover County in June 2021.

