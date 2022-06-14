Healthcare Pros
UVA professor receives grant to study socioeconomic effects of incarceration

UVA Law
UVA Law
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia law professor is receiving a grant to study the hidden long terms effects of incarceration.

Professor Megan Stevenson and her team will be using the $200,00 grant from the Laura and John Arnold Foundation for a two year study. They will track the socioeconomic impacts of incarceration on the everyday lives of those who are released.

“We’re hoping to be able to really track how this very intensive experience of being locked up effects later outcomes and to be able to provide that information to policymakers, to judges, to people that are weighing this among a bunch of other concerns in the decision of how to sentence,” Stevenson said.

The study is just getting started and the team hopes to wrap up at the end of the two years.

