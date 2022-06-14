Healthcare Pros
UVA Health 1st in region to use state-of-the-art scanner to detect cancer

State-of-the-art scanner
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is using a brand new PET/CT scanner to improve wait times and image quality.

The hospital system is the first in the region to install a new biograph vision PET/CT scanner.

“It allows for fast imaging, better quality image, a quicker diagnosis,” Matthew Calvarese, lead quality control technologist at UVA Health said. “Having the new way that we scan with this being what we call flow motion, where the bed just continuously pulls out. It is simpler on the patient, especially if they’re claustrophobic or anything like that.”

Calvarese says this will provide higher resolution imaging, leading to clearer diagnoses sooner for patients.

“It’s two different components all together in one camera,” Calvarese said. “We’re actually able to achieve higher image quality with also giving the patient a lower dose of radiation to achieve that.”

