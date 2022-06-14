Tuesday Forecast: Excessive Humidity with showers and storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day today for strong to severe storms with damaging winds possible, especially in the afternoon.

Tuesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for a line of strong to severe storms possible. Chance of an unbroken line of severe storms is DROPPING as of this morning’s update. Good news-- but still could be a few severe thunderstorm warnings, especially this afternoon. The morning features mainly cloudy skies and some scattered showers. Main concern is damaging wind gusts this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 230%)

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and HOT. Slight shower/storm chance. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day/Juneteenth Weekend looking great with lower humidity!

Saturday: Mostly sunny and not as hot with lower humidity. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in upper 50s, highs near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

