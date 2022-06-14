Troopers investigate deadly head-on motorcycle crash

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly head-on crash involving a motorcycle.

Troopers were called just before 7:30 p.m. on June 10 to the crash along Route 208, just south of Route 608.

“A 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Route 208 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Suburban,” VSP said in a release.

The motorcyclist, Albert P. Gregory III, 33, of Spotsylvania, died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

The 26-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash, police said.

