Several shots fired at vehicle on I-85

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Virginia State Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened on I-85 late June 13, 2022.
Virginia State Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened on I-85 late June 13, 2022.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A driver says his vehicle was shot several times late Monday night on southbound I-85 in Dinwiddie County near the border with Petersburg.

“A beige 2013 Cadillac sedan was traveling south on I-85 when, according to its driver, several shots were fired at it,” Virginia State Police said in a news release Tuesday. “The Cadillac exited the interstate and drove to a gas station off Cox Road in Dinwiddie County to call 911.”

Police say the Cadillac driver - a 29-year-old man from Chesterfield - was transported to Southside Regional Hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There were no passengers in that vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle was described as a small black vehicle that fled the scene,” police said.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

