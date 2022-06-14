Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Seven Bends State Park holds dedication ceremony

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, along with state Senator Mark Obenshain and Speaker of the...
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, along with state Senator Mark Obenshain and Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, spent Tuesday morning at Seven Bends State Park for its official dedication.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, along with State Senator Mark Obenshain and Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, spent Tuesday morning at Seven Bends State Park for its official dedication.

Wednesday marks the 86th anniversary of Virginia state parks and the elected officials celebrated by finally dedicating Seven Bends State Park.

”What’s not to love about being able to walk along the Shenandoah River, walk along the paths of the Seven Bends State Park ... when you talk about what the Shenandoah Valley has to offer it’s all packaged right here,” Obenshain said.

Seven Bends State Park had a soft opening during the height of the pandemic in 2020, but Tuesday it finally had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

”We had such huge grassroots efforts in getting the park established and getting the park developed that having everyone finally coming together and celebrate that has just been wonderful,” Director of Virginia State Parks Melissa Baker said.

Speakers at Tuesday’s dedication said they hope this new state park brings in tourism from across Virginia to Shenandoah County.

“Just an absolutely critical economic component but the cultural aspect as well is very important,” Obenshain said.

Gilbert grew up in Woodstock and said Tuesday’s dedication was even more special for that reason.

”We love what this park represents for our town, our county, our region. We love the idea of how this adds to the fabric of our economic engine,” Gilbert said.

Although there are many state parks throughout the Commonwealth, Tuesday’s speakers are excited to open a new one in Shenandoah County.

”I think that it speaks for itself I mean if you’re looking for a hike, looking for a path, looking for an opportunity to access the river, looking for mountains it’s all right here,” Obenshain said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Damaging wind possible Tuesday morning with a line of strong to severe storms likely to move in...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms with lightning/wind possible
MGN
Man shot outside Henrico restaurant early Sunday morning
Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged after attempted abduction, assaulting officers
File
3 arrested in deadly stabbing in parking lot of Merchants Walk Shopping Center

Latest News

Students walking
Virginia community college system restarts chancellor search
Courtesy: Mathews County Sheriff's Office
Virginia man arrested in Lynchburg and charged with murdering his parents
It was an exciting day for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners as they finally got to...
Winners tour St. Jude Dream Home
The 20-acre site near The Diamond sold for $16 million.
Virginia ABC sells former warehouse to VCU to create athletic village
Higher gas prices drive up interest in electric vehicles
Higher gas prices drive up interest in electric vehicles