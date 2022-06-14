Seven Bends State Park holds dedication ceremony

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, along with State Senator Mark Obenshain and Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, spent Tuesday morning at Seven Bends State Park for its official dedication.

Wednesday marks the 86th anniversary of Virginia state parks and the elected officials celebrated by finally dedicating Seven Bends State Park.

”What’s not to love about being able to walk along the Shenandoah River, walk along the paths of the Seven Bends State Park ... when you talk about what the Shenandoah Valley has to offer it’s all packaged right here,” Obenshain said.

Seven Bends State Park had a soft opening during the height of the pandemic in 2020, but Tuesday it finally had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

”We had such huge grassroots efforts in getting the park established and getting the park developed that having everyone finally coming together and celebrate that has just been wonderful,” Director of Virginia State Parks Melissa Baker said.

Speakers at Tuesday’s dedication said they hope this new state park brings in tourism from across Virginia to Shenandoah County.

“Just an absolutely critical economic component but the cultural aspect as well is very important,” Obenshain said.

Gilbert grew up in Woodstock and said Tuesday’s dedication was even more special for that reason.

”We love what this park represents for our town, our county, our region. We love the idea of how this adds to the fabric of our economic engine,” Gilbert said.

Although there are many state parks throughout the Commonwealth, Tuesday’s speakers are excited to open a new one in Shenandoah County.

”I think that it speaks for itself I mean if you’re looking for a hike, looking for a path, looking for an opportunity to access the river, looking for mountains it’s all right here,” Obenshain said.

