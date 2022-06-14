Healthcare Pros
Richmond police identify man killed in Powhite Parkway Bridge incident

RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was...
RPD says a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto the Powhite Parkway where he was struck by a tractor-trailer.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man who fell from the Powhite Parkway Bridge on June 2.

Officers were called around 6:38 a.m. for the report of a person falling from the Forest Hill Avenue overpass.

The man, identified as Erik Cook, 44, of Beaverdam, died at the scene.

RPD said a preliminary investigation has determined that a man either fell or jumped off an overpass onto Powhite Parkway, where a tractor-trailer struck him.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s office confirms Cook was wanted for involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in connection to a deadly crash that happened in the county on May 14.

Anyone with additional information can call Detective Sergeant M. Mocello at (804) 646-6775 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

