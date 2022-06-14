Richmond City Council signs off on gun buyback program spending

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council signed off on spending $83,000 on its gun buyback program.

The city will offer $250 for assault-style weapons, $200 for handguns and $150 for rifles.

Last week, city council announced The Robby Poblete Foundation will lead the effort.

The buyback program should launch in late July or August.

