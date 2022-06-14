Political analyst on potential outcome of Jan. 6 hearings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As hearings continue this week on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and events that followed the 2020 election, a political analyst believes this could have big implications for the next presidential election.

“Yes, I am one of those 20 million,” Tony Carey, a Richmonder who watched Thursday night’s prime time coverage, said.

Carey says he learned new things about Jan. 6 that he believes were not brought to the public about that day.

“I thought it was very enlightening, and I thought there were some things that weren’t known to the general public that was brought to light. And I was very encouraged that, finally, this information is going to get out to the general public,” Carey said.

However, others say they’re giving tuning a rest for now.

“I think that they did a really good job with the opening statements for sure, but it’s kind of hard to tell if it will be consequential in any way, and from what I read and heard, it may not be,” William Neale said.

Political analysts believe those watching every minute of it are members of the Justice Department, looking for any more possible crimes that may have happened.

Larry Sabato, with the University of Virginia, says those who should be watching are people who are still on the fence about the 2020 election results.

“Anyone with even a slightly open mind listening to the first two hearings, it’s incredibly obvious that even the key people who were around Trump, even members of his family realized that he lost, told him he lost, but he was determined not to believe it,” Sabato said.

Sabato said as these hearings continue, they could lay down big implications for the next presidential election.

“I’ve detected from Republicans that they’re ready to move on,” Sabato said. “Now, they’re very pro-Trump, and they’ll say I think he’s a great president, it was a wonderful four years, but they’re tired of talking about 2020. They’re tired of Trump insisting that he won and the election was stolen when the facts simply show otherwise.”

Two more hearings are scheduled for this week on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 1 p.m.

