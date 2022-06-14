Healthcare Pros
Police search for missing man in need of medication

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are trying to find a missing 42-year-old man.

Christopher Antonie Cherry, 42, was last seen on June 7 in the area of Wilkinson and Dirk roads.

Police said Cherry has a history of mental health issues and needs medication.

“It is out of character for Cherry to have walked away from his residence and caretakers,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information about where Cherry may be is asked to call 804-501-5000.

