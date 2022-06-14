Police search for missing man in need of medication
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are trying to find a missing 42-year-old man.
Christopher Antonie Cherry, 42, was last seen on June 7 in the area of Wilkinson and Dirk roads.
Police said Cherry has a history of mental health issues and needs medication.
“It is out of character for Cherry to have walked away from his residence and caretakers,” police said in a release.
Anyone with information about where Cherry may be is asked to call 804-501-5000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.