Police search for missing man in need of medication

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are trying to find a missing 42-year-old man.

Christopher Antonie Cherry, 42, was last seen on June 7 in the area of Wilkinson and Dirk roads.

Police said Cherry has a history of mental health issues and needs medication.

“It is out of character for Cherry to have walked away from his residence and caretakers,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information about where Cherry may be is asked to call 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.