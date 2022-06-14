Healthcare Pros
Parking restrictions to be in place for Jubilation in June this weekend

Parking ticket
Parking ticket(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you plan to head to the Jubilation in June Festival and Fireworks this weekend, parking restrictions will be in place.

The event will be at the Intermediate Terminal along Wharf Street at Rockets Landing.

There will be no on-street parking in the following areas from 10 a.m. on June 17 to 11 p.m. on June 19.

  • 3400-4300 blocks of East Main Street (both sides) between the Terminal Warehouse/Kickstand and Nicholson Street. Also, there will be no parking in the lot off Wharf Street near the Virginia Capital Trail.

Ancarrow’s Landing Boat Ramp will be closed from 8 a.m. June 18 through 8 a.m. on June 20.

All restricted areas will be marked. Towing will start at 8 a.m. on June 18.

