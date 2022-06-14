One man shot, another hurt in related crimes on Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life and another person is hurt in connected crimes on Richmond’s northside overnight Tuesday.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the roundabout near Dill and 3rd Avenues for reports of a shooting. They found one man who was hit by gunfire. A second man was also hurt, but police have not said how that injury happened or how serious it may be. Both people were taken to the hospital.

Richmond Police say they have identified the people involved in both of these crimes, but they are still asking anyone with information to come forward. If you know anything that could help with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

