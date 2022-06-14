Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

One man shot, another hurt in related crimes on Richmond’s northside

Police say one person was shot, but have not shared details about the other person’s injury
Richmond Police are investigating after two men were hurt in connected crimes on the city's...
Richmond Police are investigating after two men were hurt in connected crimes on the city's northside.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life and another person is hurt in connected crimes on Richmond’s northside overnight Tuesday.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the roundabout near Dill and 3rd Avenues for reports of a shooting. They found one man who was hit by gunfire. A second man was also hurt, but police have not said how that injury happened or how serious it may be. Both people were taken to the hospital.

Richmond Police say they have identified the people involved in both of these crimes, but they are still asking anyone with information to come forward. If you know anything that could help with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A line of strong to severe storms could approach central Virginia Tuesday with a threat for...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms with damaging wind possible Tuesday morning
MGN
Man shot outside Henrico restaurant early Sunday morning
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged after attempted abduction, assaulting officers
File
3 arrested in deadly stabbing in parking lot of Merchants Walk Shopping Center

Latest News

House holds second public Jan. 6 hearing
Political analyst on potential outcome of Jan. 6 hearings
A line of strong to severe storms could approach central Virginia Tuesday with a threat for...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms with damaging wind possible Tuesday morning
Richmond City Council signed off on spending $83,000 on its gun buyback program.
Richmond City Council signs off on gun buyback program spending
Roanoke police
Senators Warner and Kaine support bipartisan compromise on gun legislation