News to Know for June 14: Severe weather threat; Vaccines for kids; Gun buyback program

Severe Weather Threat

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts across central Virginia. There’s a complex of storms that could bring us some scattered showers/storms around 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

FDA to Consider Vaccine Requests for Kids

Over the next couple of days, the FDA will consider requests for COVID-19 vaccines for children.

On Tuesday, they’ll be considering Moderna’s request for shots for kids ages 6-17. Right now, Pfizer has the only vaccine approved for that group.

On Wednesday, the FDA will consider Moderna’s and Pfizer’s requests for vaccines for younger children.

City Council OKs Gun Buyback Program

Richmond City Council signed off on spending $83,000 on its gun buyback program on Monday.

The city will offer $250 for assault-style weapons, $200 for handguns and $150 for rifles.

The buyback program should launch in late July or August.

2 Hurt in Related Crimes in Richmond

A man is fighting for his life and another person is hurt in connected crimes on Richmond’s northside overnight Tuesday.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the roundabout near Dill and 3rd Avenues for reports of a shooting. They found one man who was hit by gunfire.

A second man was also hurt, but police have not said how that injury happened or how serious it may be.

Hanover Schools to Consider Earlier Start

The Hanover County School Board will discuss an earlier start to the school year at its meeting on Tuesday.

If approved, the 2023-24 school year would start on Aug. 21 and end on May 31.

The meeting is at 7 p.m.

Final Thought for Flag Day

“This flag which we honor and under which we serve is the emblem of our unity, our power, our thought and purpose as a nation.” - Woodrow Wilson.

