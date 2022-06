RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras tested positive for COVID-19 this week and will not attending the remaining graduations.

After 2+ yrs, I just tested positive for COVID-19 for 1st time. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to attend the rest of our graduations 😔. My colleague J. Austin Brown will accept the graduates for me. To the Class of 2022, I’m SO proud of you and love you very much! ❤️ — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) June 14, 2022

Several schools have graduations on June 14 and 15. Click/tap here for the full list.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.