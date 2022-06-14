Healthcare Pros
Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)(MANDEL NGAN | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol has postponed a hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials.

The hearing had been set for Wednesday, but the committee on Tuesday morning said that it had been postponed. It did not give a reason or a new date for the hearing.

The next hearing is to take place on Thursday.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: The House committee held the first public hearing Thursday on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (CNN, POOL, JAN. 6 COMMITTEE EXHIBIT)

