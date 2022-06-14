Healthcare Pros
Investigators determine cause of deadly Richmond house fire

Crews were called to Decatur Street around 4:41 a.m. for reported house fire
Crews were called to Decatur Street around 4:41 a.m. for reported house fire(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire investigators have determined the cause of a deadly house fire that happened on June 3.

Crews were called around 4:41 a.m. to a home along Decatur Street for the report of a fire.

At the scene, crews saw heavy fire coming from the first floor and porch.

“Crews were then told of two individuals still possibly inside on the second floor, so they conducted a vent-enter-search (VES) to that area for a primary search,” fire officials said in a release.

Once firefighters got the fire in the front of the home knocked down, crews were able to remove the people inside and put the rest of the fire out.

Tyrone E. Webb, 75, died at the scene. A woman in her 70s was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is expected to recover.

After investigating, officials determined the cause of the fire to be an accidental electrical fire.

Investigators said they did not find any smoke alarms in the home and remind residents that the Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services will install smoke alarms for free. Residents can call the Fire Prevention Office at (804) 646-6640 or our Smoke Alarm Request Line at (804) 646-1526.

