Higher gas prices drive up interest in electric vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As gas prices continue to climb, now hitting a national average of over $5 per gallon, some people are considering switching to electric vehicles.

While electric vehicles will have you paying more upfront, they can reduce the overall costs you’d pay on your car over time.

Dominion Energy said they’ve seen more people looking to get electric vehicles.

“There’s more models available, models have longer ranges so that you can drive further, and there’s more charging stations available, so that’s really increasing the interest in electric cars,” said Kate Staples, Director of Electrification for Dominion Energy in Virginia.

The cars will typically save you money, even though EVs usually have a higher sticker price. It also costs you money to install the charging stations for the vehicles at your house, but experts say the cost may be worth it.

”In addition to saving on the fueling costs by using electricity instead of gasoline, you also save on things like oil changes because you don’t have to get them. And you often don’t have to do other maintenance that you would have to do on a traditional vehicle, so you’ll save money there as well,” Staples explained.

If you’re interested in getting an EV, you should start looking now. Dominion Energy says supply chain issues are making it harder to get one.

“We are hearing that sometimes it takes them a couple months to maybe even a year to get one, so we really encourage customers to place their order,” Staples said.

There are companies and state government incentive programs that will help pay for you to get an EV. Dominion Energy offers a program for its employees that provides financial assistance for those looking to buy an EV.

