Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘A great birthday present:’ Woman starts fundraiser for scooter as disability creates mobility challenges

Cumberland Co. raising money to purchase a new scooter
Cumberland Co. raising money to purchase a new scooter(NBC 12)
By Jasmine Turner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Cumberland woman’s wish to turn a frustrating situation into something positive for a complete stranger happened, but now she is hoping to raise money for a new mobility scooter.

Patreishia ‘Trish’ Newburn reached out to 12 On Your Side to donate a scooter that wasn’t the right fit for her, but she is still in need. A disability is creating mobility challenges. Newburn was born with club feet and spent most of her life ignoring pain and other challenges. Before retirement, she worked jobs that required driving and was determined to keep moving.

‘This is independence’: Woman in search of new scooter as disability creates mobility challenges

“To be able to go shopping, make my groceries, things that you do in everyday life you take for granted until something like this happens; this is independence,” explained Patrieshia Newburn. “When I was working, I wasn’t supposed to be on my feet for more than 2 hours of a time. This has been going on for years, I ignored it, mortgage, car payment, you don’t have time to worry about health problems. I have always walked around with my disability and as I got into my 40′s walking, it becomes a problem and I finally meet a husband at 45 and you want to walk places and do things together and my feet won’t let me.”

A Cumberland County woman is in search of a new scooter as living with a disability continues...
A Cumberland County woman is in search of a new scooter as living with a disability continues to create mobility challenges.(NBC 12)

Last year, Newburn decided to order a brand new scooter online for $999. She thought it would make it easier when she and her husband go out in nearby Farmville. Calling repair shops did not help. She says many places were not willing to work on it. She was later told the scooter was made with after-market parts. Newburn was referred to a locally owned mechanic, and after spending nearly $2,000 and waiting six months, she was given the scooter back. Following the modifications, the scooter no longer has clearance, making it difficult to travel up her rural gravel driveway or other non-flat surfaces.

“This doesn’t work for me and it is basically new,” she said. “I will find another way.”

A Cumberland woman’s wish to turn a frustrating situation into something positive for a...
A Cumberland woman’s wish to turn a frustrating situation into something positive for a complete stranger happened, but now she is hoping to raise money for a new mobility scooter.(Trish Newburn)

After her story initially aired on NBC 12, Newburn was connected with the F.R.E.E. Foundation, and donated her scooter in the hopes someone else will be able to use it. Newburn has now started an online fundraiser to get a scooter that will be a safe fit for her.

ONLINE FUNDRAISER: Mobility Scooter Needed

Newburn says meeting her goal of $4,000 for a new mobility scooter would be the best birthday present for her. Her birthday is June 27th.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Damaging wind possible Tuesday morning with a line of strong to severe storms likely to move in...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms with damaging wind possible
MGN
Man shot outside Henrico restaurant early Sunday morning
Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged after attempted abduction, assaulting officers
File
3 arrested in deadly stabbing in parking lot of Merchants Walk Shopping Center

Latest News

Henrico Police said the crash closed East Richmond Road between Dabbs House Road and Nine Mile...
Deadly crash shuts down road in Henrico
The 20-acre site near The Diamond sold for $16 million.
Virginia ABC sells former warehouse to VCU
RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras will miss graduations this week due to COVID-19.
Kamras to miss remaining graduations after testing positive for COVID
Virginia State Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened on I-85 late June 13,...
Several shots fired at vehicle on I-85