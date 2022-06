HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A deadly single-vehicle crash shut down East Richmond Road in Henrico County on Tuesday morning.

⛔️Road Closure⛔️

East Richmond Road, between Dabbs House Rd and Nine Mile Rd, will be closed for the next couple of hours as Henrico Police investigate a fatal single vehicle crash. Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes until the road can be safely reopened. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 14, 2022

There’s currently no information on what led to the crash. Police said the crash closed East Richmond Road between Dabbs House Road and Nine Mile Road.

