Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.(MGN)
By Jaclyn Harold and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – A child in Georgia died while playing hide-and-seek with his family Friday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

WCTV reports Captain Tim Watkins said the boy, between the age of 8 and 10, was found trapped between the washing machine and dryer.

The sheriff’s office said it’s believed the boy was trying to hide behind the appliances when he got stuck.

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5 to 10 minutes and began performing CPR.

Watkins said the child was briefly responsive when emergency responders arrived but then became unresponsive again.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said they believe the child died from positional asphyxiation since there was no trauma to his body when he was found.

There are no charges being brought against the family members at this time, but an official autopsy will be performed on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Damaging wind possible Tuesday morning with a line of strong to severe storms likely to move in...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms with lightning/wind possible
MGN
Man shot outside Henrico restaurant early Sunday morning
Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged after attempted abduction, assaulting officers
File
3 arrested in deadly stabbing in parking lot of Merchants Walk Shopping Center

Latest News

Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Flooding pummels Yellowstone region, leaves many stranded
The lawsuit is the second challenge to the 15-week abortion ban enacted earlier this year by...
Synagogue challenges Florida abortion law over religion
A young boy fishes from a jetty, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. More than 100...
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
As of Sunday evening, the Pipeline Fire had burned approximately 4,000-5,000 acres, pushing...
Man charged with starting massive Arizona wildfire burned toilet paper, officials say