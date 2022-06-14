Chesterfield police issue over 560 tickets in Hull Street Road operation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police officers stopped nearly 500 vehicles during a recent traffic enforcement operation on Hull Street Road and other connecting roads.

Additional officers patrolled the area between June 6 and June 11 to focus on speeding, reckless driving, pedestrian safety, and more. Additional officers also patrolled Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road South, and Genito Road.

Police stopped 492 vehicles and issued 562 tickets for traffic-related offenses, including speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving, failure to wear a seat belt, driving with a suspended license, and driving without a license.

Sergeant Stephan Rouze says of the near 500 vehicle stops, 278 were for speeding, 13 were for reckless driving by speed, 59 for cellphone use while driving and four were for DUI arrests. He says he’s not surprised by the number of stops.

“Our ultimate goal when we go out there is to stop zero cars, but we consistently see people driving at absolutely ludicrous speeds,” Rouze said. “Over the past two years, we’ve done these operations several times, and each time we do this, we write an excess of 500 summons.”

Police officers also distributed 55 “pedestrian safety cards.”

“As always, police encourage all motorists to buckle up and drive safely and all pedestrians to be visible to drivers, wear reflective clothing, carry a flashlight, and cross the roadway in well-lit areas,” the Chesterfield Police Department said in a news release.

Rouze says while he would like to make changes to make the roads safer, the police department can only enforce the laws on the books.

“Over the past few years, we’ve had numerous fatal crashes and pedestrians getting hit and killed, and bicyclists getting hit and killed in that stretch of roadway, and we’re going to be out there 24/7 365,” Rouze said. “We’re trying to tell the public what we’re doing to garner voluntary compliance.”

In December, Chesterfield launched a study to improve pedestrian safety along Turner, Courthouse, and Genito roads. That study is supposed to wrap up this summer.

According to the Chesterfield Department of Transportation (CDOT), the concepts for the road improvements will be vetted internally in late summer, coordinated with VDOT, and approved by the end of the year.

The county will pursue funding of recommendations once the study is complete.

Currently, the plan is to construct sidewalks on both sides of Route 360 from Turner Road to Wayside Drive, add actuated pedestrian crossings to the traffic signal at Turner Road, and provide a dedicated pedestrian crossing at Wayside Drive in what’s known as a High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK).

The county submitted funding applications for some federal dollars to pay for the improvements at this intersection, but they said they were unsuccessful in securing that federal funding.

Despite this, the county and CDOT were able to reallocate $2.4 million in FY23 Central Virginia Transportation Authority funds to start designs on this project by July 1.

In the meantime, Rouze says Chesterfield police will ensure drivers do their part.

“Speeding is the one variable you can control,” Rouze said. “You can’t control what other people are going to do. You can’t control when an animal runs out in front of you or when somebody stops suddenly or makes an evasive maneuver, those are out of your control, but you can control how fast your car goes. Our ultimate goal is to get everyone home safely.”

