Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield police issue hundreds of tickets in Hull Street Road operation

Nearly 500 vehicles were pulled over
Police stopped 492 vehicles and issued 562 tickets for traffic-related offenses between June 6...
Police stopped 492 vehicles and issued 562 tickets for traffic-related offenses between June 6 and June 11.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police officers stopped nearly 500 vehicles during a recent traffic enforcement operation on Hull Street Road and other connecting roads.

Between June 6 and June 11, additional officers patrolled the area to focus on speeding, reckless driving, pedestrian safety and more. Additional officers also patrolled Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road South and Genito Road.

Police stopped 492 vehicles and issued 562 tickets for traffic-related offenses including: speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving, failure to wear a seat belt, driving with a suspended license and driving without a license.

Police officers also distributed 55 “pedestrian safety cards.”

“As always, police encourage all motorists to buckle up and drive safely and all pedestrians to be visible to drivers, wear reflective clothing, carry a flashlight and cross the roadway in well-lit areas,” the Chesterfield Police Department said in a news release.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Damaging wind possible Tuesday morning with a line of strong to severe storms likely to move in...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms with damaging wind possible Today
MGN
Man shot outside Henrico restaurant early Sunday morning
Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged after attempted abduction, assaulting officers
File
3 arrested in deadly stabbing in parking lot of Merchants Walk Shopping Center

Latest News

There’s a complex of storms that could bring us some scattered showers/storms around 11 a.m.-3...
News to Know for June 14: Severe weather threat; Vaccines for kids; Gun buyback program
FDA to consider vaccines for kids
FDA to consider signing off on vaccines for kids
2 men hurt in connected crimes
2 men hurt in connected crimes
Damaging wind possible Tuesday morning with a line of strong to severe storms likely to move in...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms with damaging wind possible