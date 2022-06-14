Chesterfield police issue hundreds of tickets in Hull Street Road operation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police officers stopped nearly 500 vehicles during a recent traffic enforcement operation on Hull Street Road and other connecting roads.

Between June 6 and June 11, additional officers patrolled the area to focus on speeding, reckless driving, pedestrian safety and more. Additional officers also patrolled Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road South and Genito Road.

Police stopped 492 vehicles and issued 562 tickets for traffic-related offenses including: speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving, failure to wear a seat belt, driving with a suspended license and driving without a license.

Police officers also distributed 55 “pedestrian safety cards.”

“As always, police encourage all motorists to buckle up and drive safely and all pedestrians to be visible to drivers, wear reflective clothing, carry a flashlight and cross the roadway in well-lit areas,” the Chesterfield Police Department said in a news release.

